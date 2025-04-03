MoMo PSB Empowers Women In Financial Sector

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) hosted an empowering event for 40 women, demonstrating its commitment to fostering equality and women’s empowerment in the financial sector.

The gathering, held recently at MoMo PSB’s headquarters in Victoria Island brought together a diverse group of women for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

The event featured interactive workshops focused on financial literacy, investment strategies, and personal development.

Participants engaged in mentorship sessions with successful women in the finance industry, gaining valuable insights and advice for their own career journeys.

Head of Business Development, MoMo PSB, Chioma Nwahiri, highlighted the importance of financial empowerment for women, stating: “Every woman deserves access to financial security, stability, and growth.

Women deserve financial independence and freedom; and at MoMo PSB, we believe that financial knowledge is a key driver of economic empowerment.”

A key highlight of the event was MoMo PSB’s financial empowerment gesture, as each woman in attendance received cash gifts to support their financial growth, reinforcing the company’s dedication to practical financial inclusion.

There was also a networking session, allowing participants to build connections and share their aspirations for the future.

“This International Women’s Day celebration at MoMo PSB not only honoured the achievements of women but also reinforced the company’s commitment to driving positive change and empowering women in the financial sector,” Nwahiri said.

