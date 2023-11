Momo Partners Kwik Delivery To Transform Payment System

MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), a leading financial institution, and Kwik Delivery, a prominent logistics and warehousing company in Africa, have announced their strategic partnership to facilitate seamless payments using MoMo for deliveries by Kwik. According to them, the partnership represents a significant milestone in the logistics and payment services sector.

“MoMo PSB users can now initiate payments through the Kwik App and access it from the MoMo App, to make payments for their services. “At MoMo PSB, our commitment is to enhance the lives of our customers through innovative and convenient financial solutions. This partnership with Kwik Delivery embodies that commitment, as it empowers our customers with greater convenience, speed, and security when making payments for delivery services.

We remain committed to partnerships that will advance digital payments in Africa,” the Chief Executive Officer, MoMo PSB, Eli Hini, said. Speaking about the partnership, Kwik Africa’s CEO, Romain Poirot-Lellig, emphasized its customer-centric nature, stating: “At Kwik, our mission is to provide efficient and reliable delivery services.

We understand that a seamless payment process is a vital component of this mission. Partnering with MoMo PSB enables us to offer our customers an innovative solution, reducing payment restrictions and improving their overall experience. By integrating our services with MoMo, we’re extending the reach of our platform and opening up a world of convenience for our users.