Moment Wizkid Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral

Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid broke down in tears as he gave an emotional speech at his mother’s funeral on Thursday, October 12.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Wizkid giving a heartfelt speech at his mother’s funeral.

Speaking during the he revealed that the pain of losing his mother is profound and it hurts deeply.

Explaining further, he described the pain of losing his mother as the deepest he has ever felt in his life.

He said, “The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort every one of us.

He added, “I’m lost without you Mom, I love you so much”.