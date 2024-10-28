New Telegraph

October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Moment Tacha Falls…

Moment Tacha Falls On Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

Popular Nigerian reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has taken to her social media page to hype herself after an unexpected slip and fall on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The incident occurred on Saturday while Tacha was modelling for a well-known hairline, Lush, captivating the audience with her confident strut before taking an unexpected tumble.

However, Tacha humorously addressed the moment by sharing the video of her fall via her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, she playfully captioned it, “She fell and ate,” a witty twist that quickly won over fans and followers.

Tacha’s post was met with an outpouring of support and laughter from fans, who praised her for her resilience and positive attitude.

Many applauded her for embracing the mishap with grace, with some even dubbing her a “Queen of comebacks.”

Watch the video below;

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Beyoncé Wants To Be Me – Amber Rose
Read Next

Catholic Reverend Father In Auchi Abducted By Gunmen
Share
Copy Link
×