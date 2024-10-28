Moment Tacha Falls On Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

Share

Popular Nigerian reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has taken to her social media page to hype herself after an unexpected slip and fall on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The incident occurred on Saturday while Tacha was modelling for a well-known hairline, Lush, captivating the audience with her confident strut before taking an unexpected tumble.

However, Tacha humorously addressed the moment by sharing the video of her fall via her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Sharing the video, she playfully captioned it, “She fell and ate,” a witty twist that quickly won over fans and followers. Tacha’s post was met with an outpouring of support and laughter from fans, who praised her for her resilience and positive attitude. Many applauded her for embracing the mishap with grace, with some even dubbing her a “Queen of comebacks.” Watch the video below; she fell and ATE #LagosFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/xJjSR3kcGP — TACHA.ETH (@Symply_Tacha) October 26, 2024

