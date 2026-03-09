New Telegraph

March 9, 2026
Moment Security Tried To Stop Teni From Approaching Remi Tinubu

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has stolen the spotlight with her on-stage performance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, March 8.

According to a viral video, Teni, who appeared to be the guest artist at the event to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), was seen entertaining the audience with her 2018 single ‘Case’ before attempting to approach the VIP section, where dignitaries, including First Lady Remi Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were seated

As the Afrobeats singer approached the section, security details could be seen trying to hold her back to prevent her from reaching the dignitaries.

Another clip, however, showed how she eventually pushed past them and gained access to the area.

After reaching the VIP section, she engaged Akpabio and Eno during her performance, encouraging them to sing along to part of the song before switching to Uyo Meyo.

