Moment Sarah Martins Apologises To Edochie’s Family (Video)

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has tendered a heartfelt apology to all the Edochie family who have been affected by her interference in the actor’s marriage as she withdraws from the family dramas forthwith.

This is coming hours after the actress was accused of paying money to trolls to threaten Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle and wish her dead which has led to a series of backlashes including name-calling of Rita Edochie.

However, following a piece of advice from Media Personality, Daddy Freeze, Sarah Martins tendered a heartfelt apology for causing the family pain.

Daddy Freeze had urged her to keep off on the Edochie’s family saga despite being friends with Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Withdrawing from the affairs of the Edochie family, Sarah Martins wrote on her page, “I want my sanity and peace of mind! So on this note, I no longer want to be associated with Edochie’s family drama.

On my lane henceforth To Queen May and her entire family, I am sorry for all the emotional stress I must have caused you with my utterances and tantrums.

To Rita Edochie, I am sorry for insulting you out of anger yesterday To the fans of May, please accept my apology and let peace reign.

“I do not have anything against May and will never do. To my fans and well-wishers, I am sorry if this post does not sit well with you please forgive me in advance.

“I just want to grow my brand with love and positivity. Support my brand and take me as your own.”

