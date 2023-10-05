Moment Sam Larry Warns Man Filming Him, Naira Marley In Court

Lagos socialite and show promoter, Samuel Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry has caused a stir online as he was seen warning a man filming him and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley on the Court premises.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sam Larry and Naira Marley turned themselves in as the Nigerian Police Force began its investigation into the sudden death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Following their statement at the Lagos State Police Command, the duo were detained in police custody and brought before the Yaba Magistrate Court on Wednesday, October 4.

It would be recalled that Larry and Naira are the prime suspects in the sudden demise of the late Mohbad as the circumstances of the death of the singer are still sketchy.

However, in a video making rounds on social media, it could be seen that the duo were on nose masks, attempting to conceal their faces from the public eye.

In the video recording, Sam Larry was seen pointing at someone who was filming him in anger.

The charges against Naira Marley and Sam Larry stem from their alleged connection to the death of popular singer Mohbad.

According to reports, Mohbad’s demise was a result of a fatal injection administered by a nurse, who was also seen in the video alongside other Mohbad’s friends.

The news of Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s arrest has caused a buzz as netizens took to their comment section to react, expressing relief and satisfaction that the musicians are now in police custody.

@ashakeade28 reacted: “The nurse is also covering her face and some other culprits In Mohbad’s voice Iwo Loma fe’ko sile #justiceformohbad.”

@iyaboojofespris said: “Better.”

@officialsmartdeey said: “Let’s hope for the best.”

@kaybee_pearl_ reacted: “Them don arrest king of settlement te why the king of settlement dey fear self.”

@remmysworld said: “Fair enough”

@blemiviv_skincare said: “See how the mighty is falling (c…this would

have been avoided if one person didn’t claim god over another person’s life (i ….I don’t even know how to feel again please we want #justiceformohbad.”

@amarularr said: “Iwo loma fi ekole funwa….you made that young champ live in fear and unrest. Today you are living in fear and unrest. How does it taste? I’m asking for a sister.”

@taniamamosar commented: “Naira come dey use facemask like say he get covid, God of vengeance please don’t sleep. Gistlover imole God will not leave nor forsake you. Na now I dey see like say judgement go dey. Please oba don’t give up.”

@bidemi_xx reacted: “Why samlaryy Dey point hand, Werey wan beat another person again.”

@obaksolo said: “Shey Sammy Larry wan beat the person wey dey Record again?”

See the video below: