Moment Rema Performs ‘Calm Down’ At 2023 Ballon D’Or

Popular Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema on Monday night performed at the footballer’s 2023 Ballon d’Or event at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The 23-year-old singer graced the event with his astonishing performance.

In attendance of top footballers at the event, Rema treats everyone to calm-down lyrics of his hit song.

The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s greatest awards, in accordance with rewarding world-talented footballers and teams, making Rema the first Afrobeat musician to perform at the prestigious awards.

However, the highlight of the moment was when the talented Nigerian singer, Rema took the stage by storm and delivered his hit-song song, ‘Calm Down to the appreciative attendees who listened with awe-struck silence.

Check out some reactions:

@Kotosiafaze said: “One crazy twist about this amazing show is, calm can barely compete amongst Rema’s best songs, but somehow the outside world all got hooked and addicted to calm down.”

@TengoLoTodo commented; “@heisrema rocked it and it is so good to see Nigerian artists get recognised on the world stage now!”

@friskyblaq_ penned: “Remmyyyyy boi to the world ”

Watch the video below: