Share

An emotional clip has captured the moment when Nigerian brand influencer and daughter to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Juls, were overwhelmed as they hold their Islamic wedding.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the lovebirds tied the knot in Tanzania in a star-studded affair with prominent figures including Tanzanian music sensation, Diamond Platinumz and notable Nigerian social media influencer, Enioluwa, in attendance, alongside close associates.

Clips from the glamorous affair have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the couple’s breathtaking outfits.

An emotional moment ensued as Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux were overwhelmed with Juma giving her a warm embrace as they laughed and cried together.

READ ALSO:

The couple’s emotional reaction showed their excitement for the highly anticipated wedding.

Reactions trailing this post;

Emmanuella Iloba asserted, “This their cry small ooo.The day I get to meet my heartthrob, bucket no go fit contain my tears”.

Phonia wrote, “He really loves her ❤️.May their joy be full”.

KemKem stated, “I keep telling Nigerian women, your husbands are not in Nigeria anymore. Start giving other African men a chance”.

Ewalogos Ng queried, “Make una ask Bukola Wetin concern am for this matter. Why you dey cry on top wetin no concern you?”.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: