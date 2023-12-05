Moment Portable Walks Runway At British Fashion Awards (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has graced the runway of the 2023 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Monday.

The 29-year-old singer accompanied the British-Nigerian Grime rapper Skepta to the event.

Portable who was feeling elated at the event, stood behind Skepta and other members of his BBK crew amid pomp and pageantry.

Hollywood stars, Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the attendees.

Singer Sam Smith was the recipient of the Cultural Innovator Award, while British-Ghanaian actress and writer Michaela Coel took the gong for the Pandora Leader of Change.

Other big winners for the night include; Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year; Sarah Burton for the Special Recognition Award, and Martine Rose for British Menswear Designer of the Year.

Video of Portable walking the runway: