Popular controversial street-hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has once again made headlines after he performed at the NBA conference on Thursday.

The “Zazuu” crooner performed at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

With videos making rounds on the internet, the singer could be seen performing shirtless, surprising the audience by climbing one of the huge poles erected at the conference venue.

While performing on stage, the lawyers looked in dismay and shouted in fear, but Portable paid no attention to their screams.

Before the program started, the lawyers had waited patiently and were shocked when Portable was unveiled as the artist of the night.

However, during his pole climbing performance, some of the lawyers were left disappointed with his performance and walked out of the conference in protest.

Many also expressed their dissatisfaction with the choice of Portable as a special guest artist at such a highly respected event.

While some lawyers left the event vicinity, some others chose to remain and witness the performance by the contentious artist.

