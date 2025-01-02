Share

A Nigerian police officer has been captured on camera threatening to slap a popular businesswoman, Chioma Ikoku, better known as Chioma Good Hair after demolishing her property in Lagos.

In a video making rounds on social media, it could be seen as Chioma Good Hair was heard detailing how the police came to her shop located in Lagos and wanted to demolish it.

According to her, none of her staff including herself tried to fight the police after disclosing their mission to the property.

She disclosed that she ordered a truck to pack the goods inside to make way for the demolishing exercise but the police kept stopping them from packing the goods.

In the video, one of the policemen in uniform was heard threatening to slap Chioma for videoing the ongoing incident.

However, some groups of women fought back preventing any physical attack from the policeman.

This incident has, however, stirred reaction on social media with many urging people not to own a property in Lagos, because it’s a big mistake.

