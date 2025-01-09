Moment Peller, Jarvis Lock Lips In A Car

Share

Popular content creators, Peller and Jarvis have set social media on fire as they shared an adorable moment in a car after he picked her up from the airport following her return from the United States (US)

The TikToker was excited over the return of his partner, Jarvis, who had been sick for some time, and out of the country.

He kept talking excitedly about how he had missed her and how people had been asking after her.

She held him round the neck affectionately and they shared a brief kiss while they drove home.

@Cleverlydey4u said: “This night Jarvis go hear am for the other room ”

@bobbyLekzy154 wrote: “This lady too love Peller ajeh”

@olayinka_fr remarked: “See as e dey sound like screenshot”

@callmesimzy stated: “I never kiss this year, these small children don first me kiss God when ”

@theonlyolamide wrote: “This night Jarvis go shout like Burna Ye Ye Ye Ye”

@survey_tv wrote: “You are too mature for this nonsense”

@Newboithe_king commented: “Nah when she says another girl don dey move close to am she con sharp make she dey play naw”

