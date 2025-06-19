Moment Peller Begs Frank Edoho To Call Wizkid

Share

TikTok influencer, Peller has dared the veteran media personality, Frank Edoho to call the famous musician Wizkid on the phone during their one on one encounter.

It all started during their recent meeting, when the TikToker was surprised to find out that Frank Edoho was in contact with the sensational singer, Wizkid.

He dared Frank to place a call to the musician so they could chat.

Peller later requested that he asks Wizkid to allow him be a nanny to his son, Boluwatife so they could be friends.

Peller begged Frank Edoho; "I can be his nanny; I know how to play with children o..," Reactions trailing this posts; @YKoluwaseun9 said: "Peller fit faínt if e finally see Wizkid" @slidelly wrote: "Abeg make Una update me, weytin Frank dey find for him phone all this time? Na so e hard to type WizKid?" @IYaaggi remarked: "Baba think say nah who want to be a millionaire dem show 4 here u want call machala ke" @DheMoyorh wrote: ""Is it bcoz I'm acting matured"

Like say he mature before " Watch the video below; https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1935460303929557428?s=46

