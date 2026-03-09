Moment Pastor Jerry Eze Honours Woman Who Trained Him

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Stream of Joys International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) has moved his congregation to tears when he publicly appreciated a woman, Professor Ursula Akanwa, who trained him.

In a viral video, the clergyman explained that the woman raised him and sponsored his education from Senior Secondary School to university.

He tearfully recounted that there was a time his mother could no longer support his education and suggested he pursue a trade, like tailoring or mechanics.

He followed her advice and wanted to become a tailor, but his life took a turn after joining his church.

According to him, Professor Akanwa approached him and said God had instructed her to send him back to school while reading the Bible during service. After speaking to his mother, she prayed and ultimately released him to the couple.

He noted that he stayed with Professor Akanwa and her family from JSS 3 until after university, never lacking anything.

The couple sponsored his education throughout, and he credited them for much of his success, including improvements in his English.

