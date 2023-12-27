Moment Overzealous Fan Refuse To Let Go Of Tiwa Savage On Stage

Self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat and Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has stirred reactions on social media after a video of how she was almost pulled off the stage on Tuesday night by an excited fan emerged online.

New Telegraph reports that Tiwa Savage had joined other celebrities to perform for the 20th edition of Warri Again Live in Lagos concert, which was held at the Eko Conventional Centre in Lagos.

During her performance on stage, the 46-year-old singer was captured moving closer to the fans as she began to sing with so much enthusiasm.

However, a female fan suddenly grabbed her legs in excitement and refused to let go, almost pulling the singer off the stage.

It took the intervention of bouncers for Tiwa to get back on stage and continue her performance.