Moment Kunle Remi, Boluwatiwi Walk Down Aisle

Moment Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his adorable wife, Boluwatiwi walk down the aisle during their white wedding ceremony in Lagos has flooded the internet.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of January 1, 2024, the movie star announced his civil marriage to his wife, alongside their romantic photos, which caused a buzz online.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the couple had their traditional wedding on Friday, January 19, in a bright full and coluorful ceremony in Lagos State with the attendance of the likes of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.

In the now viral video, Boluwatiwi was captured rocking a beautifully tied orange-brown gele and a matching blouse and skirt with an orange hand fan.

The bride topped her beautiful traditional outfit with red coral beads on her neck and hands.

On the other hand, Kunle Remi wore a brown agbada, trousers of the same colour and material, red coral beads, and brown shoes.

In a new update, a video of the white wedding emerged online, which captured the couple exchanging marriage vows.