Moment Kizz Daniel Requested For Data From Fans

Popular Nigerian artiste, Kizz Daniel has caused a wave of reaction on social media after requesting data from his fans.

The “Buga” crooner had come online to seek data, claiming his data had finished and needed someone to send him a network subscription.

Many netizens, including his fans and followers, Since then, have trooped to his comment section requesting his number, wanting to supply the musician with the requested data.

Kizz Daniel dropped his mobile number and has confirmed that he has been receiving data that has even filled up his account.

He further asked his fans to make it a 10 Million credit alert and he would specially surprise them.

He also added that he was hungry and they should deliver goods too.

He wrote, “So…… My data don finish who go load for me ?!

Thank you … +234 911 701 7164

Omo acc don full now now you guys have money oo pls make it 10m credit alert and I will shock you ”

Some reactions to his post

@The6thdisciple said: “Davido did something similar, we no see wetin he use money do”

@Crownthecook asked: “Did they hack your account???”

@2lifeNe wrote: “Make you too full another person account”

@Darlington4ever opined: “Be like you aza don drain as you go buy rolls royce ”

@BrossOvie suggested: “I can teach you how to borrow”

@thehakeem_ asked: “buju don de do handler work?”