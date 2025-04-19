Moment Enioluwa Breaks Down In Tears At Priscilla Ojo’s White Wedding

Share

Nigerian brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo’s close associate and best friend, Enioluwa, on Saturday broke down in tears at the white wedding of JP2025 surfaces online, sparking reaction on social media.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding was followed by her star-studded traditional wedding held in Lagos on Thursday, April 17.

During the event, Enioluwa was spotted in a dapper suit, sobbing as Priscilla Ojo walks down the aisle.

However, he was seen been comforted by his mum beside him, prompting a wave of reactions online.

Hope Gabriel remarked, “Genius friendship is a beautiful thing , not all those parasitic type of friendships”.

Andy Moice stated, “This friendship had more chemistry than some relationships! If loyalty had a face, it’d be this video. Sweet, chaotic, and a little bit like a romcom with zero romance. I repeat ZERO ROMANCE‍‍‍‍”.

King Presh asserted, “Some friendship are meant to be just friendship the reason you don’t have something like this is because you sleep with everything that comes close to you.Some people have even had sex with their destiny helper and now they can’t be helped”.

David Oladele noted, “Not all best friendship ends in marriage… It’s also good to have a clear definition to avoid undue emotional regrets”.

Olabisi wrote,“So touching,you’ll be fine Eni..may God provide your right partner for you too”.

