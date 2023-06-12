Moment Don Jazzy Introduces Girlfriend, Side Chic To The World (Video)

Nigerian music producer and CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has proudly introduced his new girlfriend and side chic to the world.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talented artist shared a video showcasing his latest assets, two brand-new cars that have quickly captured his heart.

Don Jazzy expressed his excitement and joy over the arrival of his new “loves.” in his words, he referred to them as his “girlfriend” and “side chic”.

Don Jazzy also shared the importance of purchasing vehicles with zero mileage,

He however encouraged his followers to go get their @mikanomotors, hinting at a potential business partnership.

He wrote, “My new girlfriend and my new side chic came together. Nothing beats 0 mileage. Go get yours at @mikanomotors”

Here are the reactions that have greeted Don Jazzy’s post:

One user @fayfaytalks wrote; “Na that your girlfriend dey enter my eye she’s a beaut”

@cynthia_salawu said; “Congratulations King”

@your_dramaqueen_ said; “Congratulations……. I Dey come collect”

@bakee_jr wrote; “The only side chick that’s is not cheap”

@khemxzy_leen said; “more grace boss”

@lolah_real wrote; “Congratulations boss, wenti we go use celebrate like this mouth dry oo”

@juliet_adura said; “How car go be ur girlfriend”

@fluffy_zion added; “Na wahala”

See the video below with link:

