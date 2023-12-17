Moment Davido, Wizkid Spotted At Lagos Beach Event (Videos)

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid have both surprised their fans as they were spotted together at a beach event in Lagos on Saturday.

Their hangout has sparked waves of reactions on the internet, especially among their fans as they debate on whose fave was the better artiste.

The Saturday Skyla night event was a moment of camaraderie, vibes and dance moves with the presence of the duo artist.

Amid the dancing and singing, both singers exchanged whispers, hugs and tight embraces, signifying a bond that seemed to transcend past rivalries.

At the highlight of the party, the DJ of the event played their songs, honouring their presence in the building, however, their mood was lifted when Davido’s hit songs like “Away” and “Feel” were played, and both artists danced with infectious energy, jumping up and down in unison.

This is the first time Wizkid and Davido are seen together in a public gathering, as it starkly contrasts past tensions, symbolising a newfound friendship between the two musicians.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido and Wizkid have gone through a difficult phase recently. Wizkid mourned the loss of his mother a few months ago, while Davido faced the tragic passing of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, last year October.

Despite their losses, they were able to find happiness amongst themselves, which portrayed joy and solidarity.

