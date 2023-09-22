Moment Davido Rejects Bottle Water At Mohbad’s Memorial Service

A rave video of Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido rejecting a bottle of water from a stranger at the memorial of MohBad on Thursday surfaced online.

Davido has melted the hearts of many Nigerians with his recent attendance at Mohbad’s heartfelt candlelight service and Tribute concert.

In the viral shared video, it shows the moment when the DMW boss politely refused a chilled water bottle offered by one of the event organizers.

After his Mesmerizing performance at the late singer’s tribute concert, the talented singer was seen wiping his brow when his associate made the kind gesture.

However, a worried fan who noticed the singer looking tired and exhausted offered him water to quench his thirst, but politely declined the offer from the worried fan.

According to all the fans who stumbled upon the video, the singer displayed exceptional caution. It is clear that the singer was inspired by the unfortunate experience that the late Mohbad went through before his untimely death.