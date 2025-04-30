Moment Davido, Moses Bliss Cross Paths At An Airport

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has praised gospel artist, Moses Bliss’s music as they both cross paths at an airport.

With videos making it rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Moses Bliss and his mother were exiting an elevator to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

As Moses Bliss and his mother stepped out, they encountered Davido, with the two entertainment figures exchanging handshakes.

In the background, a voice expressed shock at seeing Davido, with the award-winning artist sharing his thoughts on Moses Bliss’s music.

He said: “Your songs are healing”,

Reactions Trailing Davido And Moses Bliss Encounter At An Airport;

Franklin Alozie remarked, “You go soon switch to circular music .Weldone sir”.

Balogun asserted, “Davido nah humble guy.. That why he make progress always… Stay humble”.

Muhammed queried, “Why people still love wizkid pass this guy?”.

Andrew Gift stated, “I done talk am b4.1 of d ways to know dt u are cursed.As in ur Life done spoil finish kpatakpata na to hate on DAVIDO Ajeh ”.

Watch video below;

https://www.tiktok.com/@mosesblisslive/video/7498838756854746423?referer_url=www.gistreel.com%2Fmoment-davido-moses-bliss-crossed-paths-at-an-airport%2F&refer=embed&embed_source=121374463%2C121468991%2C121439635%2C121433650%2C121404359%2C121497414%2C121477481%2C121351166%2C121487028%2C73347566%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%2C121503376%3Bnull%3Bembed_share&referer_video_id=7498838756854746423