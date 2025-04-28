Moment Cubana Chief Priest Was Denied Entry at Headies Awards

However, a viral video from the event shows a moment the Cubana Chief Priest was seen speaking to the security detail at the entrance, who had barred his entry.

It is alleged that he was denied entry into the event hall.

Following his denied entry to the event, many internet users have taken to the comment section to air their opinion on the matter.

@DiabloChaze said: “It is very clear , he wasn’t invited”

@OfficiaManager1 remarked: “Why will you show up in an event uninvited”

@SomTee35729 commented: “You fit get money make you know get level at all ”

@omuocircle said: “E wan use that trash wey him sing enter Headies..E Dey feel like artist..Lol”

@anukwu_bobo wrote: “Una bounce who won win headies next rated next year ?? ”

@Eeduan__ wrote: “I woke up dis morning.. everywhere jus dey gbas gbos for x ”

@merj_r said: “He want Make headies see am

Pick am nxt tym”

@sidwell001 wrote: “You mean the new Davidos songwriter? ”

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1916730252329443365?s=46