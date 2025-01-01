Share

Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has set tongues wagging following his reaction to a fan incident at the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the greater Lagos Countdown 2025 was a star-studded event, featuring epic performances from Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

However, a viral video has surfaced, showing the shocking moment a fan broke through security and rushed towards Burna Boy on stage, prompting the singer to abruptly halt his performance and exit the stage.

The has however stirred reactions on social media with many sharing opinions on the incident.

See Reactions Below:

Emmanuel Kings remarked, “Make him dey calm down joor.. Buga too much!”.

Emmanuel Nwanosike wrote, “Like, I don’t understand, he did not perform again just because a fan jumped on him, he should be happy, Burna boy leave pride a beg”.

Taiye Amos wrote, “Even with a free ticket, I nor dey attend the show. I go dey watch am for Facebook”.

Watch the video below:

