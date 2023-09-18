Moment BBNaija Organisers Pay Last Respect To Mohbad (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) organisers and its production team on Sunday paid tribute to the late ex-Marlian Music artiste, Mohbad during the live eviction by dedicating the week’s show to him.

During the closing remark of the eviction show anchored by its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality TV show dedicated the programme to the 27-year-old singer who passed on some days ago.

The host paid his respect following the eviction of four housemates including, Omashola, Whitemoney, Neoenergy, and Alex.

Pictures of Mohbad surfaced on LED screens all around the hall where fans of the show gathered to watch the live show.

Ebuka said as he walked out of the show, “Tonight’s show is dedicated to the life of Mohbad, rest in peace.”

Watch the video below: