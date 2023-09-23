Moment BBNaija All-Stars Housemates Observe 1 Minute Silence For Mohbad (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates on Friday night, held a minute’s silence in tribute to the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The news of Mohbad’s passing was announced to them by Jeff, a former BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemate who came into the house as one of the Wager jurists.

However, housemates were left in shock to have heard the sad news.

Jeff said, “Before I proceed, I would like to ask for a moment of silence for a star, Mohbad who recently passed from us.”

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died in a controversial situation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day.

Following the youth had call for justice and the need to know the causes of his death, his body was exhumed for autopsy almost a week after his demise for an investigation to be carried out.

Meanwhile, the BBNaija All Stars housemates lost their wager last night. The jurists, Jeff, Bryann and Anto judged their presentation to be poor.

