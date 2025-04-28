New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
Moment Annie Macaulay Reintroduces Herself At Headies Awards

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay, has captured attention at the 17th Headies Awards with her bold reintroduction to the public as Annie Macualay rather than that of her estranged husband’s name “Idibia”.

The prestigious ceremony, held on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, saw a host of top celebrities in attendance.

Marking her first red carpet appearance as one of the night’s presenters since her divorce from her husband, 2Face Idibia. Annie took to the stage to mark a subtle remark which became the highlight of the event.

During her presentation, while introducing her self to the audience, Annie subtly threw a shade at her estranged husband while firmly reclaiming her identity. She corrected herself, stating, “Annie Idi—oh, sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, I am single,”

Her confident declaration was met with cheers from the audience, showcasing her status as one of the standout personalities of the evening.

Watch the video below;

 

