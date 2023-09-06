Moment Angel, Ilebaye Plans To Prank Adekunle Using Cee-C

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ilebaye and Angel had schemed on how to prank the two lovebirds, Adekunle and Venita, by writing a love letter to Adekunle pretending to be from Cee-C in other to see his reaction.

However, Angel had suggested spraying Cee-C’s perfume on it to give it more evidence that it was from the celebrity lawyer.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen that Angel was going through with the plans she could be seen holding a piece of paper on which she hastily scribbled a love letter and then sprayed Cee-C’s cologne on it.

She also searched through Adekunle’s wardrobe, in other to plant the love letter in his clothes.

Reactions trailing this video;

heraldinechinaza noted: “Cee-c won’t take this lightly Oh, remember she’s bigger than everyone, this joke won’t sit well with her”

zitabenita asked: “Why must it be cee-c? Why not try someone else? Trouble go dey hin own una go wake am up. Later y’all will say ceec is bitter.”

__omololasilver___wrote: “Hope they inform Cee-c before doing this..? Cus if it doesn’t sit well with her and she reacts una go begin say she’s bitter at least they should’ve informed her Ooo..”

b.adbtchessbible said: “I don’t want to hear ceec is bitter blah”

