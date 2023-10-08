Moment Adeboye’s Son Breaks Down In Tears To Beg Father To Padon Youths (Video)

The son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Leke Adeboye has begged his father on behalf of the youth.

In a video making rounds on social media, Leke Adeboye could be seen kneeling down in tears to implore his father at the International Youth Convention of the RCCG in 2023, themed ‘Enlarge,’ held at Redemption City on Friday.

During this event, he expressed his concerns about the future of the RCCG after his parents’ retirement, particularly due to the perceived lack of dedication from the younger generation.

The youth leader proceeded to enumerate the remarkable accomplishments of the church achieved under the guidance of the older generation, with his father at the helm.

Like, visibly moved by the sentiments he was expressing, occasionally paused to compose himself during his speech.

He then knelt down at the altar, seeking forgiveness from his father for the perceived shortcomings and lack of dedication among the youth.

He also requested the church leader to offer prayers for himself and his fellow youth members.

