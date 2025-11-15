MOMAS Breaks Ground On €3m TVET Centre

The Chairman of MOMAS Group, Engr. Kola Balogun, has laid the foundation for the €3 million Momas Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) Centre for Electro-Technology in Ogun State.

The project is funded through the African Union, in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) programme.

According to a statement on Saturday, MOMAS secured the grant under SIFA’s Funding Window 1, which supports large-scale skills development projects.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Mr. Adamson Oluwatosin Ayinde, said the project is a model of private-sector leadership in addressing Nigeria’s manpower gaps—particularly within the power sector.

“This project directly responds to critical manpower shortages in smart electricity metering, electrical wiring and maintenance, renewable energy technologies, and electro-technology safety practices,” Ayinde said.

He commended Engr. Balogun for what he described as “patriotism, foresight and commitment to national development,” noting that MOMAS’ willingness to exceed the required 10% counterpart funding contribution.

Ayinde added that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s goal of building a technologically competent workforce and reducing reliance on foreign artisans.

He described the centre as “a promise to our youths,” adding that it represents opportunity, empowerment and hope for young Nigerians seeking employment or entrepreneurship.

“Today’s ceremony marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a skilled and globally competitive workforce,” he stated.

Also speaking, AUDA-NEPAD representative, Mr. Gemechu Berhanu Kusa, said the centre symbolizes the birth of a transformative training hub where young Africans can acquire life-changing skills.

“This centre is a bold step in our shared mission to empower Africa’s youth.

” Technical and vocational education is not a second choice, but a first-class pathway to opportunity, dignity and sustainable livelihoods,” Kusa said.

He noted that the centre’s focus on electrotechnology and renewable energy—particularly solar photovoltaic systems—positions it to address both youth unemployment and Nigeria’s energy challenges.

According to him, the institution will develop cutting-edge curricula aligned with national standards, provide scholarships and ensure inclusivity while supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In her goodwill message, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, applauded MOMAS for its vision, describing the initiative as timely.

“The nation is in desperate need of skilled manpower to drive infrastructure development, industrial growth and technological advancement,” she said.

She called for strong collaboration from the Lagos State Government, the Federal Government and stakeholders in the engineering and energy sectors to maximize the centre’s impact.

“The NSE fully supports the Momas Group, recognising the immense value this project will bring to the Nigerian economy,” Oguntala added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of MOMAS Group, Engr. Balogun, said the centre aims to build on past efforts to equip young people with practical skills that can lift them out of poverty while strengthening the nation’s capacity.

He revealed that support from NEPAD and the German government would enable the facility to procure advanced equipment and expand training programmes, potentially creating pathways for skilled personnel to work in Europe and beyond.

Balogun stressed that the centre would play a critical role in advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy goals.

“The centre will provide the needed skills for installing solar panels, solar batteries and energy storage systems, thereby complementing the significant investments already made by government in renewable energy,” he said.

He added that the building construction is expected to be completed within a year, with NEPAD directly funding the contractor.

The goal is to establish an internationally recognised institution capable of training top-tier engineers and technicians.

Group Managing Director of MOMAS, Engr. Hammed Abiodun, described the day as a landmark moment for the organisation, which he said has consistently invested in youth development.

“This recognition by the German government is a testament to our long-standing commitment to adding value to society, especially the youth,” he said.

Abiodun emphasized that the future lies in skill acquisition, citing global trends and examples from countries such as China.

“Our goal is to harness Nigeria’s large youth population by training and reshaping them to contribute meaningfully to national development,” he added.