MOMAS Breaks Ground On €3m TVET Centre

The Chairman of MOMAS Group, Engr Kola Balogun, has laid the foundation for the €3 million Momas Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) Centre for ElectroTechnology in Ogun State.

The project is funded through the African Union, in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) programme.

According to a statement last Saturday, MOMAS secured the grant under SIFA’s Funding Window 1, which supports large-scale skills development projects.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Mr Adamson Oluwatosin Ayinde, said the project is a model of private-sector leadership in addressing Nigeria’s manpower gaps—particularly within the power sector.

“This project directly responds to critical manpower shortages in smart electricity metering, electrical wiring and maintenance, renewable energy technologies, and electro-technology safety practices,” Ayinde said.

He commended Engr Balogun for what he described as “patriotism, foresight and commitment to national development,” noting MOMAS’ willingness to exceed the required 10% counterpart funding contribution.

Group Managing Director of MOMAS, Engr Hammed Abiodun, described the day as a landmark moment for the organisation, which he said has consistently invested in youth development.

“This recognition by the German government is a testament to our long-standing commitment to adding value to society, especially the youth,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of MOMAS Group, Engr Balogun, said the centre aims to build on past efforts to equip young people with practical skills that can lift them out of poverty while strengthening the nation’s capacity.