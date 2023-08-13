MOMAN To FG: Hand Over Refineries To Private Entities

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, has said that to maintain efficiency, profitability and good management, the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries must be given to competent independent private entities. Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, said such a strategy, which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) was mulling, will ensure efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.

He spoke in an interview with Sunday Telegraph yesterday. Isong said: “Based on where we are right now, I think it is the only credible idea we have left because we need it to be efficiently run. The refinery is not a very popular industry right now because it has to operate at 80 to 90 percent capacity in order to be competitive. If it operates at a lower capacity, then, the unit costs of production become so high. That is unprofitable.

“This is why I believe the refineries in Nigeria eventually shut down and we went into full importation because it was simply not producing at a cost-effective rate. The product that was produced was too expensive. So, it is very important that the refinery operates at a very efficient rate and what it means is that all those social things that government does when it is running a business, there’s no space for it.

“The refinery requires to be very, very competitive to stay in existence. It must be extremely efficient. Otherwise, many refineries in Eu- rope, and around the world are closing down because they’re not competitive. It is going to be extremely difficult when you’re talking about a refinery that is producing 100,000 barrels per day competing with a refinery like Dangote that’ is producing 650,000 barrels per day. The economies of scale are incredible.

Dangote’s costs will be significantly less than their cost price or their production price. “The only way the refineries can be competitive and stay alive is for them to hand them over to the private sector, which will be extremely focused and not make mistakes in expensive refining.” Isong, however, advised that the refineries should not be handed over to one entity. He said there should be competition and that the bidding process should be transparent and fair.

He said: “I think that that competition is good. So, it will be useful for them to have an open and transparent process through which people will compete. I would suggest that it should not be given to one person. In the private sector, you’ve never given everything to one person. We always have competition.”