MOMAN to Collaborate With Fire Service to Safeguard Facilities

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said it plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, Federal Fire Service and others to ensure the safety of all petroleum facilities in the downstream.

Chairman, MOMAN’s Health, Safety Environment and Quality Committee (HSEQ) Mr. Gabriel Orupke, state that the collaborations includes the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

He spoke during MOMAN’s quarterly Cluster Joint Safety Drills in Lagos yesterday. According to him, the emergency drill is conducted regularly to ensure the safety of personnel, equipment, and the community around Apapa, which hosts many depots and terminals.

He said that MOMAN had divided the Apapa hub into four clusters for quarterly Cluster Joint Safety Drills. He called for more collaboration ampng stakeholder to alleviate congestion on Kayode Street caused by trucks parked in multiple lanes, obstructing road access.

The plan is to involve all stakeholders in this effort. Accordimg to him, MOMAN is working on securing nearby parking spaces for trucks, implementing a call-up system to load trucks in an orderly fashion and reduc- ing on-road parking.

He said that the objectives of this exercise are to uphold safety regulations at all times, given the highly flammable nature of the oil business, ensure an adequate number of trained personnel and firefighting equipment.