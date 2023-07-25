MOMAN seeks improvement in Nigeria’s crude production to 2mbpd

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has called for a focused and sustained increase in the national production of crude oil from the current 1.2 million barrels per day to closer to 2m barrels per day. It stated that this would bring the muchneeded foreign exchange.

MOMAN Chairman, Mr Olumide Adeosun, in a statement after a workshop with journalists, also urged the government to engage in the timely, transparent and visible provision of subsidised transportation to cushion the harsh impacts of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which has skyrocketed petrol pump price.

He stated that the gains of petrol subsidy removal should be invested in the promised palliatives, including subsidized transportation, as well as social investment programs for healthcare, education, and infrastructure development (such as roads, railways, and power). He reiterated MOMAN’s support for the policy of deregulation in the petroleum industry. He said: “We also acknowledge the challenges faced by the Nigerian public and extend our deepest empathy to all citizens during this time.

‘The international price of crude oil and the exchange rate constitutes the largest components of the cost build-up for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), accounting for over 80 per cent. The remaining 20 per cent includes statutory dues, distribution costs, and margins. Deregulation promises a transparent and level playing field where cost-reflective prices are evident at fuel stations.

“It follows, therefore, that in a liberalized market, the pump price of PMS should accurately reflect the current economic realities. “In recent months, the price of crude has remained relatively stable. On 30 May 2023, Platts reported a price of $827 per metric ton (MT), and on 14 July 2023, it was $859.25 per MT.” He added. however, that there had been a significant increase in the foreign exchange rate. We can infer from our calculations in May that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) determined its pump price using an exchange rate of about N630 to the US Dollar, while banks reported an exchange rate of approximately N650 on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

“As of today, the liquid exchange rate is close to N825 to the dollar. This devaluation adds N100 to the cost of importing a single litre of PMS into the country. Consequently, an increase in the pump prices of petrol should be expected. In the spirit of transparency, MOMAN advocates for federal, state, and local governments, as well as employers of labour, to implement palliative measures to support less privileged individuals in society currently facing hardships. It is essential that rapidly executed palliative measures receive wide publicity to alleviate the already agitated public sentiments.”