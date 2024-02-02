MOMAN Rebrands to Energy Marketers

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has rebranded to the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN). The unveiling of its rebranded identity and launch of MEMAN’s commitment to sustainability through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Industry Sustainability Initiative (NISI) took place during the week.

According to the association’s statement, the initiative, meticulously designed to align with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, serves as the foundation of MEMAN’s dedication to continue reducing emissions, ensuring affordable and clean energy, and promoting safety and responsible economic growth. It stated that MEMAN’s commitment to sustainability also extends to reflecting its dedication to health, safety, security, and environmental protection (HSSE), equitable recompense of every stakeholder involved in the business, and continuous innovation for improvements.

It added that its HSSE pillar is built on a responsible, comprehensive, and integrated approach, emphasising employee well-being, safety protocols, as- set security, and environmental protection. It also said that by proactive- ly adhering to these principles, MEMAN members contribute to a positive corporate reputation, stakeholder trust, and the overall resilience of their organization.