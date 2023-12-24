MOMAN: Port Harcourt, Dangote Refineries’ll Slowdown Price Volatility

The Executive Secretary of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has said that there will be a slowdown in the price volatility of the market when Port Harcourt Refinery, Dangote Refinery and other refineries commence refining and selling of petroleum products. He spoke in an interview with Sunday Telegraph yesterday. Isong said: “I foresee a marginal reduction in price. I do not really foresee a long-time reduction.

What I foresee is a slowdown in the price volatility of the market. The prices will go up more slowly or come down more slowly. But the market is the market. It does not like distortions and arbitrage. “So, if the price is more expensive outside, our own price will go up gently to meet it. If the price is lower outside, our own price should go down gently to meet it. The price spike outside may be faster; the volatility may be more aggressive outside but what I foresee is that in Nigeria, there will be a slowdown in volatility. But the price should not be much different from the price in other countries.”

He commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for reportedly achieving mechanical completion on Area 5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC). He said: “It is a step in the right direction. It is always good when you promise and you meet your promise. I am hopeful that other refineries will equally come on stream when expected and will also contribute their quota into the Nigerian market.

“We are looking forward to that day when Nigeria becomes a refining hub and we are producing petroleum products locally, both for the local market and international market; so that the money and foreign exchange that we make from the international market will boost the foreign exchange capacity of the country.”

NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye, had in a statement said the company has achieved mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on Area 5 Plant PHRC. He noted that rehabilitation work has been ongoing at the refinery for over two years and that the NNPC Ltd had pledged to complete Phase One of the project (mechanical completion and flare startup) of Old Port Harcourt Refinery (Area 5) by 31st December 2023.

He quoted the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, as having said that as of December 15th, 2023, 84.4 percent of Area 5 Plant, a key component of the Refinery, and 77.4 percent of the entire rehabilitation project had been completed.