Molaks High School urges students to be good ambassadors

As management, staff and students of Molaks High School rolled out the drums to celebrate the 21st prize-giving Day/Graduation for the 2022/2023 session, the Proprietor of the school, Mr. Okeleye Kehinde, has challenged the outgoing students to uphold the standard and values instilled in them by the school. The Proprietor, while reminiscing on the school take-off of the school with only six pioneer students in the Junior Secondary School (JSS) One, however, noted that the school which has grown in leaps and bounds by the end the session graduated 34 students from the JSS 3 and 65 students graduating from the Senior Secondary School (SSS 3). He expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for being with him as he tried to navigate through the economic and security crises in the country. Okeleye, who expressed gratitude to the parents for their continued belief in the school and support over the years, also lauded them for registering their children and wards in the school.

He said: “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to Almighty God as we hold our 21st prize-giving/graduation of our 2022/2023 set. “It has been God who has kept supporting and protecting us despite economic hardship and problems of insecurity facing the country at this time. We thank God for supporting, encouraging, and guiding us through the 2022/2023 academic year.” The proprietor, however, appealed to the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they found themselves and to not to forget the academic and moral lessons impacted on them in the school. Okeleye added: “It is tough for us to say goodbye to you all after six years of being together, but we have no choice but to bid you farewell. I wish you all the very best in your future endeavour.

“I want you to remember the five core values that we have imbibed in you in Molaks High School, which are “perseverance, responsibility, integrity, diversity, and excellence” that are the keys to moral values. “As you leave Molaks High School, we count on you that you will continue to be outstanding ambassadors not only of your families, but also of Molaks High School. “We are self-assured that you will continue to make the right choices and decisions that will empower you and add value to life and the lives of others around you. “I use this opportunity to thank our parents whose indispensable support and sacrifice have been the backbone of the success of our students.

May the Almighty God reward you for the role you played in them to reach this level of their education, and we urge you not to relent on your commitment to ensure that their education is not truncated at this level. You will all eat the fruit of your labour on your children.” The Principal of the schools, Ms. N. Raheem, advised the graduating students to be useful members of society who would contribute their quota wherever they found themselves, while leaning on the counsel they had imbibed from school and that of their parents. “Leaving secondary school will afford you a level of freedom, but I want the students to remember that they need God and to lean on the wise counsel of their parents.

“I felicitate with the parents and guardians of the graduating students. Do not relent on your efforts as they still need more,” she said. The high point of the event was the recognition and presentation of prizes to students who performed excellently in both academic and extra-curricular activities during the 2022/2023 school year. In English Language, Bello Haliyat emerged as the best student from SS 3, while Akinbode Elizabeth and Udenna Israel were the best students in SS 2 and SS I, respectively.

In Mathematics, Joel Richard, Itua Adonnai, and Michael Kingsley had the best results in SS 3, SS 2 and SS I; and Joel Richard, Newton Diamond, and Azaranwoko Dennis were the best students in Physics in SS 3, 2 and I, respectively. Also in Chemistry; Michael Precious, Itua Adonnai, and Azaranwoko Dennis were the top three students in SS 3, 2 and I; while the award for Financial Accounting in SS 3, 2 and I went to Adetokunbo Adebowale, Olalumade Temiloluwa, and Adegboro Oreoluwa, respectively. In Literature-In-English, Emioye Iseoluwa, Fatimehin Taiwo, and Adewale Halimat were the best students in the SS 3, 2 and I classes, and similarly in the Junior Secondary School (JSS) category, the best students were also recognized for their outstanding performance during the academic session. In the English Language, the best students in JSS 3, 2 and I are Olokor Deborah, Unuane Avemaria, and Azaranwoko Munachi; while in Mathematics Oladimeji Ifeoluwa, Bolarinwa Enoch, and Azaranwoko Munachi, emerged the best students in JSS 3, 2 and I, respectively.