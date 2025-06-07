Mokwa Floods: Natural Or Another Avoidable Incident?

Share

In virtually any other clime, a nation that is free of natural disasters would be a delight for her citizens. Unfortunately, this doesn’t apply to the so-called Giant of Africa! In the world’s most populous black nation, her citizens do not have to contend with earthquakes, tornadoes, deadly winters, wildfires or other natural disasters.

Instead, what the West African nation of over 200 million people has to deal with on an almost daily basis are man-made issues caused by the failure of the same people to learn from such failings and ensure they prevent a repeat occurrence or at worst mitigate it.

Instead, like a broken record, the same problems are now recurring at an alarming rate. Anyone reading this peace will remember the devastation that happened in Borno State when the Alau Dam gave way on September 10, 2024 and wreaked massive havoc on the people, who had already been going through untold human crisis, because of the antics of Boko Haram and other non-state actors which has displaced over 2.6 million people.

Incidentally the Alau Dam, which was constructed in 1986 to help farmers with irrigation and to help control flooding from the Ngadda River, had previously collapsed twice – in 1994 and 2012 – leading to flooding of local communities, which begs the question as to what efforts were made by government to prevent it from collapsing again last year.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) the flooding displaced over 70% of the residents of Borno State and over 70 per cent of Maiduguri town was affected while at least 150 people died and over 400,000 were displaced. Roughly 270 prisoners escaped from the medium security Nigerian Correction- al Service prison in Maiduguri after the flooding caused the wall to collapse.

The United Nations refugee agency in Nigeria described it as the worst to hit the city in 30 years, affecting over 1 million people.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the na- tion not only rallied round the affected people, but President Bola Tinubu also ordered that integrity tests be carried out on all dams in the country to “avert future disasters.”

Tinubu, during his 64th Independence anniversary speech on October 1 last year, said his administration has been respond- ing to natural disasters, particularly the aforementioned flood. “Our government has been responding to the recent natural disasters, particularly the flooding in parts of the country.

Our government has also ordered integrity tests of all our dams in the country to avert future disasters, the he boasted.” Incidentally, before the President’s order, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, has insisted that the dam had not collapsed but had “ruptured” after being unable to contain the water from the Ngadda River due to persistent rains.

However, in keeping with what has become a tradition here, redtapism, has meant that the President’s integrity test directive has been slowly implemented (if at all), which meant that last Thursday more Nigerians lost their lives when a very similar incident took place in Niger State. According to reports, a flash flood swept through Mokwa, a market town in the state, leaving hundreds dead/missing and more than 3, 000 homeless.

Although the floods were triggered by torrential rains that lasted several hours, residents and local government officials told The Associated Press that the disaster was further compounded because a dam collapsed in a nearby town.

Sadly, due to negligence on the part of our officials, more families are mourning the loss of their loved ones. Once again, officials are insisting that no dam was breached or had water re- leased from them!

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja, rather said it was a natural disaster brought on by climate change.

While he undoubtedly has a point, because most times no-one is ever held accountable for their roles in such setbacks, this disaster is likely to repeat itself in the near future, leaving more wailing from distraught Nigerians.

For us to know how deep the rot is one can go back 45 years to cite the Ogunpa flood disaster which devastated large swaths of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

After the August 31, 1980 incident, which left over 200 dead and rendered more than 50, 000 homeless, both the federal and state governments promised to work together to ensure that it does not happen again by finally completing the “Channelisation Project”, which incidentally had first been awarded in 1977.

More than four decades and numerous administrations after, the project is yet to be completed even though the contract was re-awarded in 1999 at a cost of N10 billion. Although the project was scheduled for completion in February 2003, some of the contractors working on the channelisation reportedly abandoned the site unfinished.

Although no other disaster has struck Ibadan since the August 31, 1980 incident, however, according to reports three others had previously taken place – the first in 1960 with more than 1,000 residents renered homeless when the Ogunpa River exceeded its banks.

Three years later, more than 500 houses were damaged when the river again flooded the city. In 1978, official records confirmed that 32 bodies were retrieved from the ruins of the flood that year and more than 100 houses were destroyed.

However, beyond flooding, what about the many lives lost through repeated tanker accidents? Despite repeated promises by the government to end it, the incidents have persisted mainly because those responsible for ensuring articulated vehicles hauling the very inflammable product are actually roadworthy do not do so. Consequently, according to figures from January 2009 to October 2024, there were 169 fuel tanker accidents in Nigeria, resulting in 1,613 deaths.

In a recent incident on January 18, 2025, in Niger State, 86 people were killed. Additionally, in Agbor, Delta State, five people were killed on January 5, 2025, when a tanker exploded. In Jigawa State, an explosion in October 2024 led to over 150 deaths. What of the repeated incidents of building collapses?

Even the high profile cases like Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on September 12, 2014, in which 115 people died or the November 1, 2021 Ikoyi incident where 42 lost their lives were enough for the authorities to fish out the culprits and make examples of them as deterrent to others.

However, as I pointed out earlier, as long as no one is being held accountable for these clearly avoidable man-made tragedies, many families across the nation will continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones!

