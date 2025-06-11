Mokwa Flooding: Taraba Govt Donates N50m To Victims

Share

Niger State Governor Muhammad Bago yesterday received a delegation from the Taraba State Government over the recent flood disaster, which occurred in Mokwa.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, said the delegation also donated N50 million to assist the victims.

According to the statement, the delegation was led by the Senator representing Taraba Central, Sen. Manu Haruna.

The statement read that the delegation was in Minna to extend the condolences of the Taraba State Government over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa.

The senator, who described the flood as a monumental loss and a national disaster, said his state shared in the grief of the government and people of Niger State, especially the affected families.

In his response, Bago was quoted as appreciating the visit and the donation from the government and people of Taraba State.

Share