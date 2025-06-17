Mokwa Flood: Veritas Varsity Donates Relief Materials To Victims

Share

As residents of communities affected by the devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State continue to count their losses, Veritas University, Abuja, has donated relief materials to support victims.

Speaking on Tuesday during the presentation of the items, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed that the majority of those affected by the flood are non-indigenes of the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the governor described the disaster as a national tragedy and called on religious organisations to offer prayers for divine intervention.

“The flood disaster affected more non-indigenes than indigenes. I can tell you that over 50 percent of the victims are non-indigenes,” Bago stated.

“As a state, we are saddened by what has happened to our people. This underscores the need for collective support and solidarity beyond tribal or ethnic lines.”

He thanked Veritas University for the gesture, noting that the institution was the first faith-based organisation to visit and commiserate with the state.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Hyacinth Ichoku, represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Rev. Fr. Peter Bakwaph, presented relief materials including 150 mattresses, mosquito nets, water guard, and torchlights.

He said the donation aligns with the university’s mission to promote unity and support for communities in distress.

“Our university has students from Niger State, both indigenes and non-indigenes, and some of their families were affected by the flood. We felt compelled to show solidarity with the government and people of Niger by bringing these relief materials,” he said.

