Mokwa Flood: Reps Ask FG To Improve Flood Control Infrastructure

The House of Representative on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to urgently improve flood control infrastructure and enhance disaster preparedness in flood-prone regions of Nigeria to prevent future occurrences.

The House also called on the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide immediate relief materials to affected communities, including water purification equipment to prevent disease outbreaks.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the recent devastating floods in Mokwa, Niger State, and Edu Local Government Area in Kwara State. The motion was jointly sponsored by Hon. Joshua Gana and Hon. Saba Umaru.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Gana recalled that in late May 2025, Niger and Kwara States experienced one of the most catastrophic floods in decades, particularly affecting the town of Mokwa and farmlands in parts of Kwara State.

According to him, the disaster claimed over 500 confirmed lives, with more than 600 persons still missing and presumed dead. At least 200 others sustained injuries, while more than 4,000 houses were destroyed.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for donating ₦2 billion in relief funds, and Governor Umar Bagos of Niger State, who also contributed ₦1 billion. He also acknowledged the efforts of NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians in supporting the victims.

Gana attributed the severity of the flooding to the collapse of an embankment near the old railway line, which resulted in extensive flooding of Mokwa’s commercial districts, including Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa.

He raised alarm over the widespread devastation, noting that entire neighbourhoods were swept away, critical infrastructure was destroyed, and thousands of residents were displaced.

The lawmaker expressed concern over the heightened risk of disease outbreaks such as cholera, typhoid fever, and acute watery diarrhea (AWD) in the affected areas. He warned that the destruction of farmlands and disruption of food supply chains had triggered food insecurity among the victims.

“Children, nursing mothers, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, which weakens the immune system and increases susceptibility to infections,” he said.

He further noted that overcrowded conditions in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, coupled with poor sanitation, could lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases like measles and respiratory infections.

Following a minute of silence observed in honour of the victims, the House unanimously adopted the motion.