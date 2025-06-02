Mokwa Flood: Obi Visits Niger, Donates N20m To Victims

Share

2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has donated the sum of twenty million Naira to flood victims in Mokwa Local Government of Niger state.

Obi who was received on arrival at Government House, Minna by the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba expressed sympathy to the government and people of Niger state over the incident.

It would be recalled that, over 150 persons lost their lives in the flash flood that ravaged Mokwa communities a week ago.

The former Governor of Anambra state while announcing the amount, prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and also that God grants their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He assured of a personal visit to Mokwa on a later date to meet with the victims.

Responding, the Deputy Governor who received Peter Obi on behalf of the state Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago thanked the former Anambra state Governor for supporting the distressed Mokwa flood victims.

While receiving the donation on behalf of the government and people of the state, the Deputy Governor commended Obi for his show of kindness and love for humanity, especially in support of victims of natural disasters.

