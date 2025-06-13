Mokwa Flood: NRC Boss Commiserates With Victims

Share

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, has commiserated with bereaved families of persons who died in the Mokwa flood disaster.

Opeifa stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Mai Gari of Mokwa, (Ndalile Mokwa), Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu-Shaba, after assessing the devastation to rail tracks by the flood.

He expressed condolences to the Mokwa people, Bida emirate and the entire state at large over the devastating flood resulting in loss of many lives and extensive destruction to properties.

“I wish to on behalf of the Hon. Minister of Transportation, the entire staff of the Nigeria Railway Cooperation extend our deepest condolences to you, the people of Mokwa, families affected by the recent flood disaster.

“It is indeed heartbreaking to all and sundry that the tragic incident has brought serious sorrow and pain to the Mokwa community,” the managing director stated.

Opeifa also expressed his deepest appreciation to Ndalile and members of his community for ensuring a robust security around the NRC tracks.

