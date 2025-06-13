Mokwa Flood: Govt, Victims, Others Activate Survival Mode

Share

…fear of disease outbreak …controversies over cause of flood

Two weeks after the devastating flood that ravaged communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, the government, victims, development partners, responders and others have activated survival mode, with frenetic efforts being made to ensure survival from the devastating effects of the flood, with fear of the unknown palpable in the air.

This is as there is still no clear cut of factors ay have caused the heavy flooding and devastation that came with it except for conjunctures from different quarters, with some fingering climate change and others attributing it to natural cause, act of God and punishment from one of the offended deities of the land.

The federal government announced in April that no fewer than 1,249 communities in 176 local governments across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Niger State inclusive, would witness heavy flooding between April and November, 2025.

Worries

With no clear cut causes fingered besides the report of heavy rains and flooding in most parts of the country by the federal government, some quarters have attributed the flood to mysterious forces as they claimed an ‘ancient tree,’ in community, which was not appeased by the people may have triggered the anger of a certain deity, who may have caused the mass destruction.

The havoc caused by the flood cannot be quantified as even the railway line in the area where the waters came from was washed away, and major bridges covered by water while about four are said to have been destroyed.

Mohammed Idris confirmed to our Correspondent that, “we saw with our eyes how the flood goes up, descends on any building, it shakes it and moved to another one in the same pattern.

“That is why we are saying it is the act of God, we thank God for what happened because this kind of thing has never happened in our community. After all, the rain fell and stopped without any flood. It was around 7am that we saw this whole display of rage by the flood.”

Also, former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) attributed to incident to the act of God.

While the State Governor Umaru Bago disclosed that nobody knows the source of the flood, saying, “Niger State house four hydropower dams, which include; Kainji, Jebba, Shiroro and Zungeru.

And unlike other years, after the first rain, all our dams are so full, but now we don’t even know where the waters came from, whether there is an overflow from Niger Republic or other parts of Africa.”

Fear diseases

Although the flood has receded, but residents and health experts are concerned about the stench of decaying corpses, which may lead to disease outbreak.

A resident, Alhassan Kolo, said the communities are now having a particular stench that is synonyhat there could be an outbreak of diseases if action is not taken quickly to sanitize the environment.

He said “the water has receded, we are battling with sand now. As we dig the sand we discover property and human beings. “The smell coming from where they recovered the corpses is terrible.

The whole place smells badly and the government should act quickly before it will result into disease.” The Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Idris Ibrahim, said the Ministry was working with relevant agencies and partners and are ready for any emergency.

According to him, “we are set and if there is anything, we spring into action. I don’t think there is any cause for alarm for now. There is sensitisation given to the displaced persons, we are going to deploy some cholera test kits.

“It is because of the escalation that the governor is concerned about getting them a better place. All hands are on deck and anything that comes up we are ready to arrest it in the early stage.

“We have test kits to check for malaria and other diseases. Flood is one of the events of public health importance. We came with large consignment of drugs to see that we are able to attend to the people.”

Also, UNICEF Representative and Head Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, Theresa Pamma told our Correspondent that there are equipment in place to ensure the people drink treated water and get food sanitation even while in the camps.

“We have noticed some wells and we intend to provide covers and then treat the waters before the people use the water.

We will also work towards eliminating open defecation in the environment and scale up the issue of effective hand washing so that we don’t have outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and other excreta related diseases.

Our major targets are children and pregnant women who are most vulnerable,’’ he noted.

The Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Hussein Ibrahim expressed concerns, saying, “The Mokwa Primary School, where the displaced persons are kept, can never be comfortable. You know how our schools are these days, very terrible”.

…Case

As of Tuesday this week, some of the key development partners, including; WHO, UNICEF, IFRC, MNSF (Doctors without borders), IOM, UNFPA, and Red Cross as well as some CSOs; continued to work with deployed teams to support the ongoing health emergency and humanitarian responses.

Fumigation is ongoing at incidence sites of Tiffin Madza, Ang Hausawa and Anguwan Mahuta by Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA.) There has been the distribution of 54 delivery kits to pregnant mothers.

As at Tuesday, there were 101 suspected fever cases, 101 tested positive to malaria using RDTs and all 101 were treated. Other conditions managed: Peptic ulcer disease (0), 15 persons with general body pain and 28 hypertension cases.

For Antenatal care services, 304 pregnant women were attended to, Nutrition Screening (MUAC): Severe malnutrition is 58 children; moderately malnourished is 96 children; and normal is put at142 children.

For Routine Immunization (RI): Tetanus-Diphtheria (TD), 60 women were vaccinated; OPV first dose has 21 children vaccinated.

For vaccinated children; IPV first dose has 21; IPV second dose has 5 children vaccinated; Penta first dose is 21 children vaccinated; Penta second dose is 2 children vaccinated; PCV first dose has 2 children vaccinated; PCV second dose has 2 children vaccinated; Rota first dose has 21 children vaccinated; and Rota second dose has 2 children vaccinated; HBV0=1; OPV0 has1.

Cholera has zero case, skin infection zero, no suspected vaccine-preventable diseases reported yet. An enraged affected resident, Musa Abdullahi, while calling for transparency in the distribution of items, said “those of us who are affected are made to drop our names and information.

The government needs to do proper mapping so they can know the real victims.’’ Accordingly, he said, “the government brought bags of rice and other things.

What I don’t understand is that whenever they bring these things, they just symbolically take photos with us and take the items away. “I don’t know why they are not distributing the items to us the victims.”

For Hussaina Sani, who lost her sister to the flood, leaving a oneyear-old baby girl, who survived the flood, but lost her parents, life is a living hell.

Survial instinct

According to her, “I don’t know how to go about things now because, the death of my sister alone hurts and now I am left with this little girl to cater for. For some days she has been crying but gradually getting stable.

I hope these items will get to us the right people.” Another woman, Maryam Ibrahim, lamented that the only item she had gotten was the clothing items shared some groups, adding that, the people who are getting these foods are not victims like us.

“These people are supposed to take our information, call us name by name and hand these items to us. But they just came up with some excuses that directive was given not to share anything again.

But before we could go and come back the items have been looted. People should have the fear of Allah,” she cried.

Coalition for Civil Societies in Niger State (COCSINS) has warned that any form of discrepancies will not be condoned, adding, “There are reports that the commodities and items donated to the victims are strategically being looted and some diverted. Please do the right thing.”

State Chairman of COCSINS, Ahmed Baba Shehu, while seeking for transparency and accountability in the donations that came in, and the mode of sharing to the affected victims, called on the MDAs and groups saddled with the distribution to as a matter of urgency pay serious attention to the items.

According to him, “our attention has been drawn to discrepancies in the manner for which items donated to flood victims are being distributed.”

Director, Public Health, Niger state Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr Ibrahim Idris said there are plans to improve the coordination of the camp to see that the commodities do not go into the wrong hands.

According to the Niger State Situation Report for Mokwa Flood, people not affected by the flood are patronising the camp taking away items and materials meant for the victims.

Climate change

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev had raised concerns that flooding remains one of the devastating natural disasters in Nigeria, with climate change accelerating its frequency and severity.

It should be recalled that, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had disclosed that, in 2024, more than 1,200 people were killed and 1.2 million displaced in at least 31 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, making it one of the country’s worst floods in decades.

On Tuesday, the Governors of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, called on the federal government to prioritise the issue of climate change saying “it is a matter of great concern to all of us.”

Zulum said, “Climate change is real, the volume of rainwater we have seen in recent times is a matter of great concern to all of us.

“The earlier the better for us to work together to mitigate the effect of climate change and to reduce the menace it can cause.

“I am calling on the federal government to establish a robust mechanism that can check these issues and I believe the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will look into this.”

Furthermore, Zulum called on the subnational governments to work collectively to mitigate the effect of climate change in the society. Also, Bago charged the federal government to work with the subnationals, especially at this time of serious rainfall and climate change.

