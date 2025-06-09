Mokwa Flood: Gov Bago Donates N1bn

Share

Two weeks after a devastating flood swept through several communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago has announced a ₦1 billion donation to support victims of the disaster.

The governor made the announcement during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected areas, where he also took stock of the extensive damage to properties and infrastructure.

While sympathizing with residents, Governor Bago emphasized the importance of avoiding settlement along waterways to prevent future loss of lives and property.

“It is vital that our people stay clear of flood-prone zones. The consequences of ignoring environmental warnings are severe, as we have sadly seen,” he said.

Governor Bago, who was en route to Saudi Arabia for 2025 Hajj pilgrimage when the incident occurred, reassured victims that all donations—monetary and material—received from the federal government, individuals, agencies, and development partners would be used transparently and solely for the intended relief efforts.

“The resources coming in from various quarters will be strictly used for the benefit of the victims. We will ensure accountability in the disbursement and utilization of these funds,” he stated.

The governor also announced plans for the construction of a permanent drainage system in Mokwa town, along with reinforced concrete bridges, as part of long-term infrastructural solutions to mitigate the impact of future flooding in the area.

Offering prayers for those who lost their lives in the disaster, Governor Bago reiterated his administration’s commitment to rebuilding and resettling affected communities. He also praised individuals and organizations who have supported the victims in various ways, describing their efforts as “invaluable” during a time of great need.

“Resettlement is a top priority, and we will not relent until all affected families—whether directly or indirectly—are properly accommodated,” he affirmed.

In a related appeal, the governor advised Islamic clerics and Qur’anic teachers in the region to maintain accurate records of children under their care to aid identification and family reunification efforts in cases of emergencies or displacement.

The ₦1 billion intervention by the state government is expected to provide immediate relief and serve as a foundation for sustainable recovery efforts in Mokwa and its environs.

