Mokwa Flood: Families Search For Loved Ones, Vow Never To Give Up

“I lost my entire family. We were all sleeping when the waters came. I have lived in Unguwan Hausawa for over 35 years, and I have never seen anything this bad,” grief- stricken Alhaji Bello Ibrahim, who survived the flood, recounts his ordeal. Following the devastating flood that swept through Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, DANIEL ATORI, who visited the area reports on how relatives have resolved to search for bodies of their loved ones, so as to ensure proper burial

Mokwa is about 230 miles (370km) west of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. It is a commercial hub in Niger State, with many traders and heavy-duty vehicles often carrying goods to other regions.

The people of Mokwa are currently in deep sorrow. Many have lost everything including homes, families, livelihoods and hope.

One week after the deadly flood hit Mokwa Local Government Area in Niger State, families are still searching for the bodies of their missing loved ones.

The flood, which happened in the early hours of last week Thursday, following a heavy rain, swept through the Hausawa area, destroying houses, leaving hundreds killed and many left without homes.

It could be noted that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had warned of possible flash floods in 15 of the 36 states, including Niger State, between Wednesday and Friday last week.

In Nigeria, the rainy season usually runs from April to October.

Niger, Nigeria’s largest state by landmass, is home to three major dams – Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro – which contribute significantly to the country’s electricity grid. And a fourth dam is under construction.

The state has been prone to flooding in recent times. In April, water released from one of the dams destroyed more than 5,000 farms in 30 communities, including in Mokwa.

In 2022, floods in Nigeria killed more than 600 people, displaced about 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.

Experts have recently warned of more extreme weather patterns due to global warming.

It would be recalled that, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had disclosed that, in 2024, more than 1,200 people were killed and 1.2 million displaced in at least 31 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, making it one of the country’s worst floods in decades.

Our Correspondent, who spent days in Mokwa, monitoring activities and sourcing for updates report that, although some of the people interviewed attributed the flood to mysterious forces as they claimed it was an ‘ANCIENT TREE’ which was not appeased, that triggered the anger of a certain deity, thereby causing the mass destruction.

The havoc caused by the flood cannot be quantified as even the railway line in the area, where the waters came from was washed away, major bridges covered by water.

According to eyewitness account, the flood began around 6am, when most people were still asleep as it blocked Mokwa’s main road, causing traffic to stop for several hours.

Rescue workers which included, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the locals and other volunteers were still checking the River Niger banks, trying to recover corpses as over a hundred persons are said to be still missing.

Families count their losses, still searching for loved ones

Recounting his ordeal, a survivor who lost his entire family to the flood, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim, said, he would not give up the search for his families even after a week.

According to him: “We were all sleeping when the waters came. I have lived in Unguwan Hausawa for over 35 years, and I have never seen anything this bad.

“Ever since it happened, I have tried to look for them but I have not seen them. I am not giving up on my search even if they are dead already. At least, let me see with my eyes.

“What I really need now is to find my missing family and bury them with dignity.”

Usman Anas, a traditional chief, and a head of a family of 17 members, said, his household were among those swept away by the floods.

According to him: “We were preparing to go to the farm in the morning, when our house was suddenly submerged by floods. We did not know where the flood came from.

“The flood submerged our house, causing the structure to collapse. I managed to come out. We lost children, women and men, who are also family members. Some of the corpses were recovered at the River Niger downstream, and some bodies are still being recovered but I have not seen any of my children.”

A civil servant, Mohammed Tanko, said: “We lost at least, 15 from this house (pointing to the relics of the house he grew up in). The property is gone. We lost everything. But I thank the Almighty Allah”.

Also, in an interview with the leader of the Hausa community, Sariki Hausawa, Mal Tanko Bala, he told our Correspondent that they woke up on Thursday at 7:10 am to a strong floodwater that hit their communities.

“As it is now, we cannot ascertain the number of lives affected. But we have so far buried over over 200 and those we are still searching for are more than 100.

“We have cases where out of a family of 40, only two survived. We are still searching for 38. We had a family of 12, that are all gone, a family of 10 cannot be accounted for. These persons are still missing and we are still searching for them.

“We have lost lives, property and many more to this flood. We are disturbed and calling on the government at all levels to look into our plights”.

Disparity in death toll

A resident, Hassan Mohammed, said many people have been buried but many more are still missing. Families dug through mud and broken buildings, hoping to find relatives. “The exact number of those, who died is still in contention because the government comes with their own and our people who conduct burials also give theirs.”

Some of the villagers lambasted government officials and agencies for dishing out wrong figures, vowing that they had buried more than 210 corpses as against the just 160 the government is declaring.

Accordingly, one of the youths, Ibrahim Bashir, said apart from those missing, a large number of Almajiris (Quranic school pupils) were also recovered while most of them were still missing.

However, according to report by the NSEMA, the death toll as at 4pm, Wednesday 4th June 2025 was 161 as one dead body was recovered while the debris evacuation was going on close to the bridge in the area of the collapsed buildings.

The Director General NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, had told Journalists that the death toll as at Wednesday had increased to 161, saying, “we record what we see and not mere assumption,” but the Commissioner for Humanitarian Services put the death toll at over 200, with four communities affected, 186 persons injured, 4,500 persons displaced, 458 houses impacted and 256 buildings damaged.

When our Correspondent spoke with a classroom teacher in Mokwa, Alhassan Kolo, he said: “This flood beats our imagination because we have not seen anything like this before. Most of the people affected are the poorest of the poor people, who have a lot of children.

“There are Islamic scholars, who live here also. The corpses of the Almajiris have not been counted because we have not gotten the number of the Almajiris, but the situation currently remains dire, a large number of them are unaccounted for.

“We are talking of a large number of people who died. This is not a small place that you can just count the number of corpses but so far, I counted 100 corpses that were buried as at Friday last week.

“I don’t think that the figure given by the government is true. On daily basis, more corpses are recovered and there are corpses that were buried in collapsed buildings.”

Another resident, Salihu Ishaq, confirmed the figure of those buried and missing persons, saying “the people of Mokwa have never seen anything like the flood before.

“I am from Mokwa. This incident is very disastrous. Ever since I was born, I have never seen this kind of flood. There are many villages surrounding Mokwa.

“As at when it happened till today (Wednesday) alone, we have buried more than 200 corpses and many persons are still missing and I believe they may have died now.

“I have a sister with her three children. They were swept away by the flood and we have not seen them up till now.

“The flood washed away houses. We are still searching for more corpses. We don’t know of their whereabouts. There are many communities around Mokwa that were affected.”

Economic factors

The major road linking the North and South West is the Mokwa road and there are fears that, if the collapsed bridges and roads were not quickly fixed, the economy of the nation may face some decline.

Special Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, who reacted to the flood disaster, said the flood had destroyed the only link between the North and South West, adding that the Federal Government has to swiftly intervene to address the disaster.

Gridlock

Apart from farmlands, roads and bridges were washed away, as motorists and passengers are currently stranded, faced with the gridlock at both ends of the bridge linking the North and South Western part of the country.

One of the motorists, Awual Mohammed, said that many motorists have been stranded and with the Sallah holiday, it was almost impossible for motorists to continue with their journies.

Accordingly, he said: “If the bridge is not fixed immediately, it will disrupt trade activities between the North and South West regions.”

He therefore, called on the relevant authorities to urgently repair the bridge and provide alternative solutions to mitigate the impact of future floods.

Camp cases reports/updates

The Mokwa Flood Disaster Health Team, which comprises teams from the WHO, UNICEF, Ministry of Primary Healthcare, Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Ministry of Humanitarian Services, the NEMA, NSEMA, COCSINS, Red Cross have come up with the daily report indicating that as at Thursday, 5th June, 2025, 211 persons have been attended to medically.

According to the Team, there were 30 cases of Diarrhoea, 90 cases of Malaria, 38 cases of Pneumonia, 25 cases of Hypertension, one Typhoid and a case of depression.

Hope for victims, Mokwa LGA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by his Deputy, Senator Ibrahim Shettima, approved the release of N2billion for the reconstruction of houses and 20 trucks of relief items to the victims on Wednesday, assuring them that the Federal Government would fix the bridges and roads.

The Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, who have been visiting Mokwa on daily basis, for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, urged victims to exercise patience as the state government was working out modalities to providing relief materials to those affected.

Garba, on behalf of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, stated that efforts were being intensified to ensure the construction of stem water drainage in Mokwa.

He disclosed that the state government had approved for distribution, 6,000 bags of rice and other essential materials to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

Proactive measures

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Coalition for Civil Society Organisations in Niger State (COCSINS) and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) have established their presence by raising up tents, joining in search team, attending to the needs of the people through medical outreach, food and non-food items distribution and so on.

It would be recalled that the Niger State government had commended the UNICEF, NEMA, COCSINS and other organisations for their proactive actions.

Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said that officials of the agency were on ground, coordinating ongoing search and rescue operations, adding that the agency provided food and non-food items, including rice, blankets, and mats, which had been handed over to the state government through the deputy governor to support victims.

She also said that NEMA was working with the Red Cross and Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to support the affected communities.

Some of the people are currently taking refuge at the Mokwa Central Primary School and Kpege Primary school provided by the local government authorities.

It would be noted that, a Federal Government’s delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo, were on a sympathy visit to the state to review the situation.

