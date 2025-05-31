Mokwa Flood Disaster Tragic, Unfortunate – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating flood disaster that struck Mokwa in Niger State on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people, displacement of thousands, and extensive destruction of property.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker described the incident as “tragic and unfortunate,” lamenting the massive loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

Speaker Abbas extended his heartfelt sympathies to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, the government, and the people of Niger State, particularly the Mokwa community, urging them to remain resilient in the face of the environmental catastrophe.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for divine comfort for their grieving families.

The Speaker also called on the federal government and its relevant agencies to respond swiftly and adequately to the humanitarian crisis.

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, the private sector, and humanitarian organizations to support the affected communities during this difficult time.

