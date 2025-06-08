Mokwa Flood, an Act of God, says IBB

Share

Former Nigerian Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has described the devastating Mokwa flood that claimed over 200 lives as “ordained by God” and “beyond our powers”.

Babangida made this known when he received a Sallah homage from the Niger state delegation led by Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, at his uphill residence in Minna.

According to him: “What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate but it is ordained by Allah. It is an act of God and it is beyond our powers.

“This is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased and show love to the victims.”

While expressing his condolences to the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State government over the tragedy, Babangida urged residents to continue in their prayers for the souls of the deceased and for the survivors.

It would be recalled that the flood, which occurred in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State caused serious havoc, leaving about 200 people dead, with many families displaced and livelihoods lost.

The former Military President then commended the administration of Governor Umaru Bago for its developmental efforts and called for the sustenance of such initiatives.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor reiterated the value the people of Niger State and Nigeria in general placed on the former Military President, saying: “We appreciate your diligent service to the country and we assure you that the State Government will not fail you as you remain a pillar of hope for the nation.”

Furthermore, Yakubu, while speaking on the flood disaster, told General Babangida that, “we are aware that the General is disturbed by the recent incident in Mokwa and all we need from all and sundry is prayers and we will also appreciate your fatherly role at all times, especially at this trying period.”

