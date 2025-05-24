Mojisola Adebanjo: The New Face Of Nollywood And Birth Of A Brave Era

Share

•’I’ve lost roles because I said no to sexual advances’

In a city that never sleeps, where dreams are as abundant as danfo buses on Third Mainland Bridge, and ambition clings to the air like harmattan dust, one woman is rewriting the Nollywood playbook not with noise, but with nuance. Mojisola Adebanjo. She is not just a fast-rising actress, she is a firebrand storyteller, a producer with purpose, and a voice echoing from the trenches of a tough industry.

After the heart-thumping success of her debut feature, Farida’s Secret; a deeply personal unraveling of deception and self-discovery. Mojisola is back, louder, bolder, and brasher with Ojo (Coward).

Call it divine timing or strategic genius, but there’s something poetic about releasing a film on the same day you were born. It’s a rebirth. And Ojo is exactly that: a raw, haunting tale of entrapment in toxic love and the quiet war for self-worth, a story far too many Nigerian women know intimately.

The Silent Struggle: Access and opportunity

For many young actors and producers, the barriers to entry are steeper than the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. In an industry saturated with gatekeeping and nepotism, raw talent often rots in obscurity. You’ve got to know someone to get somewhere. Mojisola herself has spoken about knocking on doors that refused to open until she built her own.

Her solution? Ownership

By launching Moj Film Productions, Adebanjo has carved out space not just for herself, but for other hungry creatives looking to tell stories that matter. She’s not waiting for scripts to be handed to her, she’s writing them. She’s not auditioning for change, she’s producing it.

Let’s Talk Quality: Storylines that matter

In an era where many Nollywood scripts feel like recycled WhatsApp chain messages which are predictable, shallow, and sugarcoated sometimes, Mojisola is championing depth over drama. She’s calling out the microwave storytelling culture that values quantity over quality.

“We’re not just here to trend on TikTok. We’re here to reflect real life. And that means writing stories that pierce, not just please,” she says.

Her films, though indie by budget, pack a punch in narrative. Farida’s Secret peeled back emotional wounds many women carry in silence. Ojo (Coward) dares to hold up a mirror to abusive love cloaked in romantic performance. In a market where laughter often trumps truth, her work is a return to the core: cinema with a soul.

The Shameful Whisper: Sex for roles

Let’s not pretend it doesn’t exist.

Beneath the glitz of red carpets lies a dark currency that’s been trading for years: sex for roles. A silent epidemic wrapped in polite denial. Mojisola doesn’t flinch from calling it what it is: exploitation.

“I’ve lost roles because I said no,” she admits. “But I gained my dignity. And in the long run, that’s more valuable than screen time.”

She’s urging the industry to prioritise merit and create transparent casting processes safe spaces where talent, not transactions, determine the outcome. Through her own platform, she’s modeling what that can look like.

Award shows or popularity contests?

Once upon a time, awards in Nollywood meant validation, a stamp of excellence. Today? It’s hard to tell whether its talent being honoured, or followership. Mojisola is vocal about the credibility crisis plaguing these ceremonies.

“If we’re awarding people because of Instagram numbers instead of performance, then what are we really celebrating?” she asks.

She’s not alone. Many industry insiders are whispering what she’s saying aloud: we need jury integrity, genre representation, and fair voting systems that don’t reduce artistry to algorithms.

Are we still portraying African values?

Another crucial conversation Mojisola is starting: are Nollywood filmmakers still telling our stories, or just mimicking Netflix trends?

In a bid for international appeal, some productions have started diluting core African values; turning rich, layered traditions into tropes, and trading nuance for spectacle.

Mojisola insists we can do both: honour culture while pushing boundaries.

Her films are rooted in realness and grounded in Yoruba proverbs, deep familial bonds, and moral introspection. She doesn’t just want global distribution. She wants our stories to travel without losing their soul.

The Funding Dilemma: Creativity costs

Another brutal truth? Passion doesn’t pay for post-production. Young filmmakers are drowning in debt or dancing for sponsors with hidden motives. The funding gap is real, and so is the temptation to compromise.

But Mojisola chose a different path, one marked by discipline, transparency, and the power of partnerships.

Farida’s Secret was shot with a lean budget, but you wouldn’t know from the quality. She put the money where the message was. For Ojo (Coward), she doubled down on grit and collaboration, bringing on board a team of believers rather than big-name hustlers.

She’s proving that with a clear vision and the right tribe, you can shoot diamonds on a dime.

The movement, not just a movie

With Ojo now showing on Apata TV on YouTube, Mojisola Adebanjo isn’t just premiering a film, she’s launched a movement. A rallying cry for those who feel silenced. A mirror for those living in fear. A reminder that art is our loudest protest.

What makes Mojisola special isn’t just her ability to act. It’s her refusal to wait for permission. In an industry still addicted to formula, she’s betting on authenticity. She’s telling stories no one else wants to touch. And she’s doing it with elegance, empathy, and a relentless drive to elevate others along the way.

The final word

As Ojo (Coward) is now showing, please don’t just watch but witness.

•Witness the rise of a woman who dared to call out cowardice with courage.

•Witness the making of a mogul who chose legacy over likes.

•Witness Mojisola Adebanjo, a name that’s no longer rising. It’s reigning.

And to every young creative watching her journey from the sidelines, let her story be your permission slip. Don’t wait for the industry to open the door. Break it, build your own. Don’t just enter Nollywood — disrupt it.

